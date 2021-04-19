Vancouver Whitecaps beat Portland Timbers 1-0 to take all three points

04/19/2021 at 7:02 AM CEST

The Vancouver Whitecaps added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Portland Timbers this monday in the BC Place Stadium. After the result obtained, the Vancouver team is sixth, while the Portland Timbers it is eleventh after the end of the match.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second period started in an unbeatable way for the Vancouver team, who released their score thanks to a goal from Cavallini moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 49, thus ending the match with the result of 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps gave entrance to Raposo Y Metcalfe for Caicedo Y Leave me, Meanwhile he Portland Timbers gave entrance to Walls, Loria, Attinella, Jome Y Tuiloma for Williamson, Asprilla, Steve Clark, Valeri Y Bravo.

The referee showed three yellow cards, two of them to the Vancouver Whitecaps (Veselinovic Y Baldisimo) and one to Portland Timbers (& Zcaron; upari & cacute;).

With this victory, the Vancouver Whitecaps manages to ascend to three points and remains in the qualifying position for a qualifying place for the title, while the Portland Timbers continues with zero points.

Data sheetVancouver Whitecaps:Crépeau, Rose, Veselinovic, Gutiérrez, Jakob Nerwinski, Baldisimo, Bikel, Teibert, Caicedo (Raposo, min.92), Cavallini and Dájome (Metcalfe, min.93)Portland Timbers:Steve Clark (Attinella, min.78), & Zcaron; upari & cacute ;, Mabiala, Bravo (Tuiloma, min.85), Van Rankin, Chará, Williamson (Paredes, min.70), Valeri (Jome, min.85), Asprilla (Loria, min.71), Chará and MoraStadium:BC Place StadiumGoals:Cavallini (1-0, min. 49)