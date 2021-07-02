Van Uytvanck and Minnen snatch the place of the round of 32 from Gleason and Bektas

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 04:15 CEST

Belgian players Alison van uytvanck Y Greetje Minnen, number 101 of the WTA and number 106 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by beating in one hour and twenty-six minutes by 6-4 and 6-4 to the americans Quinn gleason Y Emina Bektas, number 171 of the WTA and, number 164 of the WTA respectively in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, the tennis players take the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

During the game, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, achieved 66% in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 59% of the service points. As for Gleason and Bektas, they managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, had a 79% first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 56% of their service points.

In the round of 32, the winners will meet the Dutch players Arantxa Rus Y Viktoria Kuzmova.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.