Van Solidária, a project created by GRAPE / Global Eco that promotes the delivery of basic food baskets to families who live under extreme vulnerability in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo – RMSP, also makes warm donations to homeless people. The next delivery will be this Wednesday, May 20th. 250 lunch boxes will be distributed in Largo São Francisco, central region of the São Paulo capital, at lunch time (at noon), and 250 in Fazendinha, in the municipality of Osasco, at dinner time (at 6 pm).

Deliveries to Largo São Francisco are carried out together with Franciscan Friars.

On occasion, a total of 2,000 soaps will still be delivered in these two regions, with 1,000 units for each.

Scope of the project

Van Solidária serves Santa Casa and partner institutions of the Social Fund, the State Government and the City of São Paulo. In March and April, 2,050,000 basic food baskets were delivered to 51 different addresses in nine cities. Van Solidária passed through São Paulo (capital), Santana de Parnaíba, Diadema Itapevi, Carapicuíba, Suzano, Cajamar, Ribeirão Pires and Arujá.

“The best sum right now is the division,” says Ricardo de Assumpção, founder of Grape / GlobalEco and creator of the Van Solidária project.

Pillars of aid in the months of May and June – Solidarity Food

With the goal of feeding 80 thousand families in this period, 2 thousand basic food baskets have already been distributed and another 10 thousand are already contracted. Hot meals (1000 per week) are also being distributed, along with Franciscan Friars at Largo do São Francisco, in SP.

Donations of protective masks to healthcare professionals

The initiative also includes donations of (Face Shields) face protection masks to hospitals. So far 500 units have been donated to Santa Casa de São Paulo and Hospital São Luiz Gonzaga. The goal is to deliver 5000 of them.

Van Solidária is an initiative of GRAPE / Global Eco, sponsored by Sabesp and do Dia, and supported by ABES, the Sabesp Volunteer Program, 2 PRESS (Graphic and Visual Communication Group), Peggion Gastronomia, TRAME.

