Van Nistelrooy praises Memphis Depay

06/25/2021 at 10:13 PM CEST

.

The former Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy, Frank de Boer’s assistant coach in the Netherlands national team, praised Memphis Depay, star of the “Oranje” and new signing of Barcelona, ​​before the round of 16 match against the Czech Republic.

“Memphis He is a boy to whom I often see a specific concentration and a conviction, a desire to be the best in the team he plays … it is something that I find beautiful to witness, “he said. Van Nistelrooy at a press conference, asked if he identified with a player on the team.

Asked about the offensive ability of the de De Boer, the former Dutch soccer legend, who retired with 70 matches and 35 goals as an international and is now 44 years old, highlighted the set of forwards from the Netherlands, a country that has scored 8 goals in its three victories in the group stage and It will be measured tomorrow in the second round in Amsterdam against the Czech Republic.

“Memphis Y Georginio Wijnaldum It is obvious, they have shown what they can do and the statistics do not lie, “said the former PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg and Malaga player about two” very decisive “footballers.

“It’s a shame that Luuk de jong he had to leave us, “he added in reference to the injury in training on Tuesday of the Sevilla striker, which will be low for the rest of the tournament.

But he specified that the Dutch attacker from Wolsburg Wout weghorst he is also “a very deep forward.”

“There are enough options,” he said. Van Niseterlrooy, whom he invited to join the coaching staff of the Eurocup Ronald Koeman, successor to De Boer, and that after the tournament will go on to direct the quarry of PSV Eindhoven.

THE MAGIC OF MEMPHIS

Also, the defender Daley blind, former partner of Memphis Depay at Manchester United, he assured that the forward is “a special player”, who can do “magical things” when he is attacking.

“I think it has shown how important it is in many games for us,” said the Ajax.

In addition, he stressed that, since his time at Manchester United, Memphis it has evolved “very fast”.

“If you look at his development, you can see that he has sprinted very, very fast,” he added. Blind, who assured that this advance in their individual qualities “can be decisive for any game.”