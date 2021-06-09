Van López Obrador and Sheinbaum due to reactivation of Line 12

MEXICO CITY. By reiterating that the tragedy of Metro Line 12 was used in a political-electoral manner, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the federal government will help the reactivation of this route for the benefit of the inhabitants of Tláhuac and Iztapalapa.

In his morning conference, the president reported that this week he will meet with the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, to work on solving the problems of Line 12 and “repair what has to be repaired.”

“I take this opportunity to tell the residents of Tláhuac and Iztapalapa, because they require the transportation service, that I am going to have a meeting with the Head of Government this week, because the federal government will help solve the problem, we are just waiting for an opinion”, mentioned.

López Obrador indicated that despite the displeasure that this decision may cause in his adversaries, his administration will not fail to meet the needs of the citizens, therefore, regardless of the judicial investigations, work will be done to start up this Metro route as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Sheinbaum Pardo, who has emphasized that the tragedy of Line 12 was used electorally to discredit, assured that the tragedy of Line 12 will not be shelved or go unpunished, so it is expected that next week there will already be a first opinion on the reasons that caused the collapse of the trab that caused 26 deaths and more than a hundred injured.

“It is important to wait for the opinion and really know what were the reasons for this collapse of the trab, why it happened, what it was due to, and we must wait for the experts to determine it and, also, what is going to follow towards the arrangement of Line 12 of the Metro; then, we must wait for the opinion, in that we have always been like this, it is to know the truth, make it known to the public and there will be no impunity, there will be no folder “, he said .

For her part, the Secretary for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection, Myriam Urzúa, reported that concrete and metal samples are still being analyzed to determine their properties.

During the report on Line 12 of the Metro, the head of the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims, Armando Ocampo, specified that at the moment 92 families victims of the tragedy of Line 12 have been compensated and that 32 houses have been delivered to relatives of victims and carried out 114 actions to improve housing, as well as the cancellation of credits.

* jci