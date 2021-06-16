Van Gundy and Scott Brooks fired from their respective teams

The bench dance continues in the NBA and there are already two more holes with which to rumor: Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans They have made the decision to dispense with the services of their coaches today and for the next few seasons.

Stan Van Gundy and Scott Brooks They abandon their respective projects, the first after not even entering the Play In and the second after being eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference of the NBA Playoffs 2021 against the Philadelphia Sixers. Who will be your spare parts for this next course?