A painting by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh was stolen this morning from the Singer Museum in the Dutch city of Laren, although it was temporarily closed in compliance with official measures against the coronavirus, the gallery confirmed on Monday.

The canvas is “Spring garden“(Spring Garden), where the garden of the parish house of Nuenen appears, painted by the Dutch master during that season of the year in 1884, and the painting was a loan from another Dutch art gallery, the Groninger Museum, for a temporary exhibition in this museum dedicated to preserving the collection of the American couple William and Anna Singer.

As explained by the museum’s director, Jan Rudolph de Lorm, the thieves entered the house early Monday morning by forcing and breaking the exterior glass door, which allowed them to access the museum and take this valuable Van goghAlthough it has not been reported if other pieces were stolen.

After the burglar alarm went off, officers went directly to the museum, but neither inside nor in the immediate vicinity was there any trace of the robbery, according to police.

“I am shocked and incredibly angry. It is a blow to the Groninger Museum, to the Singer Museum from Laren and to all of us. Art is there to be enjoyed and shared by all of us, “added the director.

In 1883 and 1884, Van gogh He was living with his parents in Nuenen, where his father was a pastor of the local parish, and that is why the Dutch artist painted the garden of the vicarage, a place that offered him the peace and inspiration he needed, according to his letters.

Dutch authorities, with a team of forensics, detectives and stolen art experts, have launched a criminal investigation to try to locate the thieves and return the painting to its owners, police confirmed in a statement.