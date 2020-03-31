Van Gogh’s painting stolen from Dutch museum closed by coronavirus | AP

A picture Vincent Van Gogh’s recently was Stolen in the morning of today in the dutch museum It has been closed for a few days due to the spread of the pandemic of coronavirus.

The painting that was stolen was “The Dutch garden of Nuenen in the spring of 1884“and it was stolen in the early morning hours of today.

From the outside you could see how the door of the building was broken facade of glass.

All the institution she feels angry, surprised and above all sad, according to the museum’s director general, Evert van Os.

So far the monetary value from the painting “Spring Garden” or if any other work has been stolen from the Singer Laren museum in Amsterdam.

Fortunately the authorities and the police are investigating the robbery and they hope to find the work as soon as possible.

I am shocked and incredibly upset that this has happened, “said museum director Singer Laren.

Spring garden is the work of Vincent Van Gogh in which there is a woman in a garden with a church in the background in oil on paper. It was loaned by the Groningen museum to Amsterdam.

This beautiful and moving painting by one of our best artists was stolen, removed from the community, “he added.

This is not the first time that a painting Van Gogh’s stolen, since in the year of 2016 Two paintings by the famous Dutch painter were found in a raid against organized crime on the Neapolitan Camorra.

Authorities said in a statement that the thief broke a glass door to be able to enter the museum, which did trigger an alarm who sent the cops to the museum as soon as possible.

Unfortunately when they arrived at the museum authorities the painting was no longer there.

For now a team of forensic experts and art thefts are found reviewing the videos and images, as well as questioning people that was nearby.

As reported, the security of the museum worked according to protocol, but apparently not everything was in correct condition.

The Dutch government asked from the March 12 close museums temporarily to prevent the spread of the virus.

