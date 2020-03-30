AMSTERDAM, March 30 (.) – A painting by Van Gogh was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands overnight, the museum director said Monday.

The gallery, in the city of Laren, located east of Amsterdam, is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The painting “Lentetuin” from 1884, which shows the spring garden of the parish house in Neunen, had been borrowed by the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands.

“I am shocked and absolutely furious that this has happened, said Jan Rudolh de Lorm, director of the Singer Laren Museum, in a video statement on YouTube.

“This splendid and moving work of art by one of our great artists has been stolen, taken from the community,” he added.

Police said thieves had broken through the glass doors of the building’s entrance around 03:15 a.m. (0115 GMT).

The stolen painting shows a woman in a garden with red flowering bushes and the church building behind.

Dutch museums have closed their doors since March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

