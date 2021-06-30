Van Foreest loses undefeated in France / Arturo Xicoténcatl

The brand new champion of Wijk aan Zee 2021 the Dutch Jorden Van Foreest, 22 years old, after four victories and a draw in the National Team Championship of France in which he represents Clichy Echecs, yesterday lost undefeated in a dynamic fight against Christian Bauer, a 44-year-old Frenchman, who was France’s national champion in 1996. Van Foreest’s inaccuracy in the movement of a knight and suddenly Black played exactly on the counterattack and ended the game with a checkmate image . White: Jorden van Foreest, Clichy Echecs, 2,701. Black: Christian Bauer, Chartres, 2,639. French Defense, V. Advance, C02. R-6, French Team Championship, 29–06-2021. 1.e4 c5 apparent structure of the Sicilian 2.Nf3 e6 3.c3 d5 4.e5 The position is transformed into a French defense, a variant of the advance. 4 … Nc6 5.d4 Qb6 6.Bd3 cxd4 7.cxd4 Bd7 Obviously Black cannot capture the central pawn because he loses a piece and the game. If: 7 … Nxd4 8.Nxd4 Qxd4 9.Bb5 + Bd7 10.Bxd7 + Kxd7 11.Qxd4 8.Be2 A position reached by the famous Latvian Aaron Nimzowitsch against Akiba Rubinstein 1/2 in Karlsbad 1911 and in San Sebastián 1912 against Tarrasch 1–0 and Duras 1–0 and which has now fallen into disuse among GMs with an Elo above 2,400 perhaps because the white bishops radiate more energy and the white king quickly reaches the castling safety zone. 8 … Nh6 Modern continuation with the idea of ​​harassing the center from f5. 9.Bxh6 gxh6 10.Qd2 Bg7 11.Nc3 0–0 12.0–0 Svídler-Nguyen, 1–0, World Cup 2011. 12 … f6 13.exf6 Perhaps better to harass the active piece with 13.Na4 Qd8 (13 … Qa5 14.Qxa5 Nxa5 15.Nc5 Bc8 16.Rac1 fxe5 17.Nxe5 Rf4²) 14.Nc5 fxe5 15.dxe5 Nxe5 16.Nxe5 Bxe5 17.Qxh6 Bf4 18.Qh3 ±. 13 … Rxf6 Black has more space, more activity and the bishop pair and 2–1 in the big center, although some weakness in the back pawn. Strategic targets are the beachheads that form the d4 and d5 pawn forces. 14.Na4 Qc7 15.Rac1 Raf8 16.Nc5 Bc8 17.Qe3 Maybe better Nd3 17 … Qd6 18.Nd3 Rf5 19.b4 Bd7 20.Nc5 Bc8 21.b5 Ne7 22.Bd3 Van Foreest has achieved better position 22 … Rh5 Bauer threatens the low-key Rxf3 and Qxh2 ++. 23.h3 b6 24.Na4 Vagueness. More active would be the knight on b3 and even a6. 24 … Nf5 25.Qe2 The engines value Bxf5 better. The AIs, as GM Vladimir Tukmákov would say, AI: Inhuman Friend. 25 … Bd7 26.Rfe1 Nh4! – + 27.Ne5 If 27.Nxh4 Rxh4 with a double attack on d4 28.Nc3 Bxd4 29.Nd1 e5– + decisive advantage. 27 … Rg5 28.g3 Bxe5 29.dxe5 Qb4– + 30.Rc7? Nf3 + 31.Kf1 Rxe5 32.Rb1 Rxe2 White quit. They cannot capture the queen as they would be mated with Re1 + followed by Rg1 ++. 0–1.

Carlsen leads So. World monarch Magnus Carlsen in error-skipped first game overtakes Wesley 2 ½ – 1 ½ (1-0 Carlsen started with Black, 0-1, 1-0, ½) in first GoldMoney Rapid quarterfinal match in which Russian Vladislav Artemiev overwhelmed Anisch Giri 3-0 while Aronian struggled to draw with seventeen-year-old Indian Arjun Erigase 2-2 (1/2, 0-1, 1-0, ½) and Liren Ding and the Polish He hesitates 2-2 on four boards.

Today the second phase of the quarterfinals. The tournament is the latest competition on the Champion Chess Tour with $ 1.6 million in prize money.

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.