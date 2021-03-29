“Van dijk will decide if he reaches the Eurocup”

03/29/2021

On at 20:14 CEST

Alberto Teruel

Matthijs de Ligt hopes that Virgil van Dijk will be his dance partner in the axis of the Dutch defense during the next European Championship. However, aware of the injury of his compatriot, he warns that it is better not to pressure the Liverpool defender to shorten his recovery to forced marches, since it is preferable that he arrives at the tournament in an optimal state.

In October 2020, Virgil van Dijk suffered a strong tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Merseyside derby (3-3). The Liverpool central defender had to withdraw from the game as soon as he was fouled, and the post-game medical report determined that he had injured the ligaments in his right knee. Since then, he has not returned to the pitch.

This week, taking advantage of the concentration of the Dutch team, van Dijk met with his compatriots. “We had a meeting and Van Dijk was there too. It looked cool and cool. Of course, I do not know how you are physically, “said the Juventus central before calling for calm.” Van Dijk does not want to see more pressure on his return. He has a clear head and thinks every day. It is important for him to stay calm and recover from the injury without pressure. Van Dijk will decide if he will be in the Eurocup& rdquor ;.

The Dutch national team undoubtedly need van Dijk’s leadership. During qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, Frank De Boer’s team lost to Turkey 4-2. Burak Yilmaz, author of a hat trick, had a sensational match, but the ‘Oranje’ team had obvious defensive deficiencies despite having de Ligt.

As the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf stated a few weeks ago, Van Dijk will not announce his decision until the end of this season, when the domestic competitions are over.. However, in Holland they trust their captain’s return for the European Championship.