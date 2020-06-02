Defender suffered from severe infections at age 21 when he defended Groningen and even made a will for the family. Currently, defender is one of the best in the world

Although many know Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, one of the best defenders in the world, champion of the Champions League and about to lift his first Premier League title, many do not know his trajectory. In an interview with the magazine “FourFourTwo”, the Dutchman said that he saw death up close when he was only 21 and defended Groningen. The defender suffered from peritonitis, an inflammation of the membrane that lines the abdominal wall, with a kidney infection.

– I still remember lying in that bed. My body was destroyed and I couldn’t do anything, it was surrounded by tubes around me. At that moment, the worst scenarios came to mind. I was in danger, so my mom and I prayed.

The athlete said that the fear took over in such a way that the defender even made a will.

– We talked about some options, I even signed some papers that were a kind of testament. If I died, part of the money would go to my mother. Nobody wanted to talk about it, but it had to be done. As I was, it could all be over.

Groningen was the first professional team that the defender defended after being formed in Willem II. After leaving Dutch football, the athlete moved to Celtic, headed to Southampton, where he had his first opportunity in the Premier League, before being signed by Liverpool in 2018.

