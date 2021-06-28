Van der Vaart: “I already told you that Spain was a better rival”

06/28/2021 at 11:12 AM CEST

.

Former Dutch international Rafael Van der Vaart, who harshly criticized the Spanish team’s game in the first two days of the Eurocup and wished La Roja as a rival of the Netherlands In the second round, he joked on Monday about the elimination of the Dutch team.

“I already told you that it would have been better for the Netherlands to meet Spain at the crossroads”, Tweeted with a smiling emoticon the former player of Ajax, Real Madrid, Betis and Tottenham, whose mother is of Spanish nationality.

After the draws of Spain against Sweden (0-0) and Poland (1-1), Van der Vaart, 38, commented in a sports discussion on Dutch television NOS that the game of the Spanish team was “horrible”, that the team was unable to provide an assist and that it would be a good rival for the Netherlands in the second round.

His words sat badly in the Spanish cash, where heavyweights like Koke or Busquets reacted to his words.

Spain finally qualified for the round of 16 with a 5-0 victory over Slovakia, Van der Vaart congratulated Luis Enrique’s men for the pass, and the Netherlands fell 2-0 in their round of 16 against the Czech Republic on Sunday.

“Jokes aside, horrible performance by the Dutch team yesterday. The Czechs fully deserved the victory.”Van der Vaart concluded.