Van der Vaart hits hard against the Spanish team

The Spanish team faces each tournament as one of the favorites, but it seems that this Euro Cup is generating some doubts, especially after the first two results in the group stage against Sweden and Poland.

One of the most critical of Luis Enrique’s has been in recent hours the former Dutch footballer, among others from Real Madrid and Real Betis, Rafael Van der Vaart.

“Spain is horrible, horrible. I hope we play against them. They have nothing on that team. All they do is pass it from one place to another, they don’t even have a player who knows how to give a definitive pass“, harshly fanned Van der Vaart on television in his country, the Netherlands, US.

Van der Vaart, who has a Dutch father and a Spanish motherHe was a midfielder for the ‘orange’ team at the time of the Red’s heyday, and was even in the front row in the final of the World Cup in South Africa that his team lost to Vicente del Bosque’s. Van der Vaart was the footballer who tried to cover up that historic volley of Andres Iniesta in extra time, and that ended in a goal.

Van der Vaart tries to cover Iniesta’s shot in the 2010 World Cup final

On that selection, in his speech at NOS, Van der Vaart also said that they were a fantastic team and that they deserved to win the final in Johannesburg..

