Former Ajax goalkeeper and current general manager Edwin Van der Sar said midfielder Donny van de Beek could leave in this next transfer window, but interested clubs should forget about any decrease in value, in statements to the “.”. The Dutchman is 23 and is a key player in the team, but a way out seems closer and closer.

Van de Beek can find a new club and Real Madrid is one of those interested (Photo: .)

Photo: Lance!

– Last year, we made verbal agreements with Onana, Van de Beek and Tagliafico to stay another season. We promise that we would soon help them find the next step in their careers. Nothing has changed in this regard, but there will be no 50% discount. Interested clubs can forget about this reduction.

The manager also criticized the stance of big clubs that are more buyers in the market, like Bayern Munich.

– Major clubs such as Bayern Munich have said that market parameters will drop a lot in the next transfer window. It is easier for them to say, as they are the buyers. It is clear that the movements of 150 to 200 million (R $ 938 million to R $ 1.2 billion) of euros will disappear, but I believe that there is still a very high value for some Ajax players.

Donny van de Beek is one of the remnants of the Ajax team that reached the semifinals of the last Champions League. After the rise of several athletes, De Jong went to Barcelona, ​​Matthijs de Ligt went to Juventus and Chelsea agreed a few months ago to sign Ziyech and now the midfielder could be another giant’s turn.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018