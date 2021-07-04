Van der poel withdraws from Tour

07/04/2021

Mathieu Van der Poel announced this Sunday that he will not start the ninth stage of the Tour de France. In this way, the Dutch cyclist leaves the gala round due to the decision to leave to prepare for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. Go der Poel He stated that “I have discussed it with the team and we have decided not to start. We have thought that it is best to leave and focus on preparing for the Olympics.

After a dream week, Van der Poel joins the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who will not start the ninth stage either because of the pain caused by the injuries he suffered in a fall during the third, reported his team, the Jumbo .