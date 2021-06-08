Van der Poel reimposes his law in Switzerland

06/08/2021 at 5:54 PM CEST

.

The dutch Mathieu Van der Poel, quadruple world cyclo-cross champion, achieved his second consecutive victory in the Tour of Switzerland by winning the third stage, which ran between Lachen and Pfaffnau, and starring in a snatch with 150 meters to go that was impossible for the peloton to neutralize .

The third stage of the Tour of Switzerland, on a 185-kilometer route with the attraction of passing through six lakes, once again showed the good moment as it crosses Van der poel, whose confidence grows day by day while his mind is still on the Olympic Games, to which he intends to go in search of gold by mountain bike.

The Dutchman prevailed in a stage in which, once again, the leaks were once again protagonists. First with French Remy rochas (Cofidis) and the Swiss Claudio Imhof (Switzerland), who spent much of the stage leading the race, and later with big names in the peloton such as the French Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) or Spanish Marc soler (Movistar), who also tried without much success.

Of all the attempts in that final section, the one that paid off with a little more travel was the one that starred, with nine kilometers to go, Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar), whose change of pace caught the squad off guard to leave alone.

Curtain he endured as long as he could but, with one kilometer remaining, he was neutralized by a chasing group who, gritting their teeth and looking at the ground, put one more gear to give speed to the race. That’s when it appeared Van der poel to get on the bike a few meters, thwart the illusions of Alaphilippe and raise the arms unopposed at the Pfaffnau goal.

With this victory, Van der poel snatches the leadership that the Swiss held in the first two stages Stefan kung (Groupama), which happens to be third to four seconds, while Alaphilippe remains second. Ivan Garcia Cortina is sixth at 16 seconds, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos) seventh to 17 and the Colombian Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-NIPPO) 10 to 39.

The fourth stage will be between St. Urban and Gstaad, over a route of 171 kilometers, with the second-class port of Saanenmöser, ten from the finish line.