Van der Poel defends title, Van Aert and Alaphilippe ask for revenge

04/03/2021

The 105th edition of Flanders Tour that is disputed this Sunday between Antwerp and Oudenaarde on a route of 263.7 kilometers it has become more important, if possible, before the postponement of the Paris Roubaix. Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel defends the title against his intimate enemies, Wout van aert, second in 2020 and world champion Julian Alaphilippe, both eager for revenge.

Created in 1913, “De Ronde van Vlaanderen”, its original name, It is the second monument of the year and comes after Milan San Remo to close the great week of flamenco classics. This year the interest reaches its maximum splendor with a duel between three of great height, although the candidates will be some more. The Spanish from Movistar will try to be in the fight Ivan Garcia Cortina.

Van der poel, winner of the Strade Bianche, beat in 2020 Van aert in a tight sprint, and Alaphilippe, who was running away with them, fell after crashing into a jury motorcycle. The former aims to beat his father Adrie, who won in Flanders in 1986, in the family “competition”; the others have a thorn in them that they want to get out as soon as possible.

Van aert has just been awarded the Ghent Wevelgem, while Van der poel was reserved in Across Flanders for the maximum appointment of flamenco cycling, proof that it was only suspended in World War I. The Second did not stop the race.

It will be the first confrontation between the three since Milan-San Remo. For the occasion it will arrive armored Alaphilippe, with a Deceuninck as always very powerful, which includes Yves Lampaert and Kasper asgreen among others. The Dane finished second in the race in 2019 and just won the E3 Harelbeke.

IVAN GARCÍA CORTINA THE SPANISH HOPE

Among those registered is the Asturian Ivan Garcia Cortina, commanding a Movistar who has designed a team that complete Gonzalo serrano, Imanol Erviti, Lluis Mas, Johan jacobs, Juri Hollmann and Mathias Norsgaard.

The list of favorites is extensive, starting with the Belgian Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), winner of the Milan-San Remo, and followed by classics and sprinters as Matteo trentin (UAE Emirates), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange), Van Avermaet (AG2R), Dylan van baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), winner of the Across Flanders, and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Emirates).

19 COTAS AND 17 PAVED SECTORS ON THE ROUTE

The Tour of Flanders 2021 Starts at Antwerp, the city of diamonds, to face a long journey of 263.7 kilometers that includes 19 heights and 17 cobbled sectors before reaching Oudenaarde, known as the pearl of the Flemish Ardennes.

The first 100 kilometers are flat, so the race will begin to alter with the first of the three steps by Oude Kwaremont (km 121).

His ascension, along with Kortekeer (km 131) and Eikenberg (km 139) plus some sections of pavé, will constitute a first stage for possible battles. The heights and narrow sections will be chained until reaching the second pass through Oude Kwaremont (54 kms from the finish line), where the race, together with the first Paterberg (at 51), with its hard ramps and rain gutter, will make the favorites lay their cards on the table.

Already in the final section the decisive moments will arrive, where the distant attacks of the favorites experienced in the recent classics will be repeated. The Koppenberg (44 km), with sections of up to 20%; the Taaienberg (36 km), preceded by the Steenbeekdries (39 kms) and the Paterberg (13 km away) will be the judges of the Flanders Tour.