Van der Poel confirms his debut in the Tour de France

06/21/2021 at 3:16 PM CEST

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix), four-time cyclo-cross world champion and this season winner of the Strade Bianche, will debut in a big stage race this Saturday, starting in Brest in the 108th edition of the Tour de France.

The objective of Van der poel It will be to win a stage, mainly in the first days that they will travel through Breton lands. Next to the Belgian sprinter Tim merlier It will be the reference of the Alpecin Fenix.

The formation that will seek a stage victory with both riders, will be completed with Jasper Philipsen, Silvan Dillier, Petr Vakoc, Kristian Sbaragli, Jonas Rickaert Y Xandro Meurisse.