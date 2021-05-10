Van der Hoorn’s heroic victory at the Giro

05/10/2021 at 5:25 PM CEST

The Dutchman Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché Wanty) won the heroic, solo, in the third stage of the Giro d’Italia disputed between Biella and Canale, of 190 kilometers, in which the Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos) kept the leader’s pink jersey.

Van der Hoorn, 27, was the last survivor of an initial breakout of 8 riders and thanks to a last attack he was able to reach the finish line alone with a time of 4h.21.29, overcoming the pressure of a peloton that reached 4 seconds led by the Italian Davide Cimolai (Israel Start Up) and the Slovak Peter Sagan (Bora).

In the general there were no changes and the Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos) remained in front, with 16 seconds over the Norwegian Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and 20 compared to the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

This Tuesday the fourth stage will take the peloton from Piacenza to Sestola through 187 kilometers. EFE