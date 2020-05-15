Praise the quick adaptation he had at Red Bull

Stresses its value when it comes to popularizing Formula 1

Giedo Van der Garde has recalled Max Verstappen’s first Formula 1 victory, which happened just four years ago. The one from the Netherlands rose from Toro Rosso to Red Bull in that Spanish GP after just one full season behind him. His compatriot highlights that achievement, with which he also became the youngest driver to climb to the top of the podium and who doubts that everyone is capable of doing it.

Van der Garde highlights how difficult it is to get a win like that in your first race with a new team and is clear that not many drivers are capable of doing it.

“You build a reputation for yourself when they switch you from one team to another and you win the first race. With all due respect, there are not many people who can do that,” says Van der Garde, speaking to the Netherlands website GPBlog.com.

The one who was a pilot of the queen category in 2013 explains that when you go from one team to another there is nothing that is the same. That is why it gives even more merit to Verstappen’s first victory in Formula 1, of which four years have passed today.

“You are in a completely different environment, with a different engineer and a different steering wheel. There are also many other things in between. Max simply won the race, that’s when you become a great man,” he explains.

Verstappen is currently the only driver from the Netherlands on the Formula 1 grid. The country will return to the category with a race at Zandvoort on May 3. However, the test had to be postponed for the covid-19 and its celebration is in doubt. However, Van der Garde highlights the number of new fans of the Grand Circus that Max has attracted.

“I think we should be happy to have a guy like that in the Netherlands. Bring the sport here. Suddenly you see the whole country become a fan of motorsport, which is very special. Max is just super talented,” says Verstappen. to end.

