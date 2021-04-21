Van der Breggen expands his legend, seven Arrows in a row

04/21/2021 at 1:04 PM CEST

The Dutch Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), managed to expand his legend in the Walloon Arrow with a seventh consecutive victory by finishing off his rivals in the final ascent to the Muro de Huy, where he imposed his experience and strength in a test in which the Spanish Mavi garcia (Alé BTC Ljubljana) ranked 5th after fighting with the best.

In the umpteenth demonstration on the Walloon Arrow, the queen Anna Van der Breggen She honored the World Champion’s rainbow jersey by imposing the law of the strongest on a Wall of Huy that she conquered for the seventh time, a historic milestone.

The 31-year-old Dutch invested a time of 3h.28.28 in the 130 kilometers of route between Huy and the Wall, on whose ramps she relegated the Polish to second place Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon), his direct rival until the last meters. The third place corresponded to the Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek), the fourth for the Dutch Movistar Annemiek Van Vleuten and the fifth the Spanish Mavi garcia.

The great favorites were the protagonists of the Belgian classic, especially in the last kilometers, where the show grew with constant attacks.

The Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten sought glory for Movistar on the slope of Chemin des Gueuses, 10 kilometers from the finish line, but the counterattack of the American Ruth Winder it initially took effect by opening about twenty seconds.

In the chase they got together Elisa Longo Borghini, Anna van der Breggen, Demi Vollering, Mavi Garcia (Alé BTC) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma, among other. The Dutch woman was not in this group Marianne Vos, the winner of the Amstel Gold Race.

Winder She left hoping to withstand the terrible ramps of the Muro de Huy, of up to 19 percent, but the reaction and experience counted a lot to ruin the American, who was caught 700 meters from the finish, a whole world when the road points to the sky that way.

Van der breggen took positions in a place that has crowned her 7 times, endured the company of the Polish Niewiadoma to the final ridge, and there he unleashed the final attack. Straight to victory, expanding a possibly unrepeatable legend.