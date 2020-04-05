No, Donny van de Beek has not yet signed for Real Madrid, and it is he who says so.

Last summer when Matthijs de Ligt or Frenkie de Jong were allowed to leave the cocoon, Donny van de Beek was invited to stay at Ajax Amsterdam, as was Hakim Ziyech, who has since validated his departure for Chelsea by 2020-2021.

The versatile Lancers midfielder should also change his air during the summer, but contrary to what the Spanish press has been saying in recent days, his transfer to real Madrid is still far from being recorded. “Playing in the sun is always nice, but no, I haven’t started taking Spanish lessons,” explains the man in Helden. I didn’t say yes to anyone, everything is open. “

Feel that everyone really wants me

The Dutch international recalls his attachment to his training club, but everything suggests that at 22, and with a contract running until 2022, Van de Beek takes up a new challenge very soon. Rumors sending him to Manchester United are therefore relaunched. “My feeling for my next club will have to be very positive. I want to feel that everyone really wants me, and also that I could fit into the coach’s game system. Of course, I also want to have guarantees on playing time, ”he says.

