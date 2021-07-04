Van Bronckhorst offers to be the Netherlands coach

07/03/2021 at 9:22 PM CEST

The painful and unexpected elimination of the Netherlands team in this European Championship led to the resignation of coach Frank de Boer, who has been in the focus of criticism from the moment he took office replacing Ronald Koeman.

There are many possible candidates, and some of them are starting to present their own candidacy. One of them is the former blue Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who during his speech as a commentator on the Dutch channel NOS, said that he is “open” to being a coach.

“Of course I’m open to it” said Van Bronckhorst in reference to being the next coach of the Netherlands team. “I have said it several times before, that it is my ambition to lead the country. It would be an honor.”

For now, the former FC Barcelona player has trained two teams, the Dutch Feyenoord and Guangzhou of the Chinese Super League. In the Netherlands, he won a league (Eredivisie), two cups and two super cups, ending his stage with a good taste in the mouth among the fans.

Another of the candidates that the federation is considering is that of Louis van Gaal, also a former Blue.