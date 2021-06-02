Van Bommel, new Wolfsburg manager

06/02/2021 at 6:25 PM CEST

When the river sounds water it carries … And Van Bommel is already Wolfsburg’s new coach. This was confirmed by the club in a statement, where it presents who will be its coach for the next three seasons.

The Dutchman lands in the Volkswagen team to fill the vacancy left by Glasner, who after a spectacular campaign managing to put Wolfsburg in the top four, he had to go to Eintracht due to strong discrepancies with the board.

“I am very excited to join Wolfsburg and I am excited about my new environment, the people and the task ahead of us. The ideas and perceptions of those responsible are identical to mine and I identify very well with the path traveled by the club, “said Van Bommel in a press release.

The Dutchman has not taken the reins of a team since 2019, when PSV Eindhoven decided to dispense with their services after poor results. Now he has to sit on the bench of another good team that wants to grow.