Van Bommel, near Wolfsburg

05/17/2021 at 11:15 PM CEST

Not even a historic qualification for the Champions League will keep Oliver Glasner as Wolfsburg manager. At least that is what is said in Germany. The bad relationship between coach and management would precipitate the departure of Glasner, who will now have benches to choose from after a great season.

His position, initially, will go to Mark Van Bommel, the former Barça player who now found himself without a team after leading PSV Eindhoven in the 18-19 campaign. The Dutchman, according to the ‘Eindhovens Dagblad’, would be the best placed to be the new coach of Wolfsburg.

An interesting project, considering that the Volkswagen team will play the Champions League after many seasons without doing so. If Van Bommel’s option finally falls, the Wolfsburg board also has the name of Lucien Favre, the former Dortmund player, in the chamber.