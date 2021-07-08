Van Aert: “The most beautiful victory”

07/07/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

The Belgian Wout van Aert achieved in the stage of the double ascent to Mont Ventoux his “most beautiful victory” in the Tour de France, where he had already added three other individual victories, all to the “sprint” and a team time trial.

“It’s the prettiest because of the way I’ve done it. Winning a mountain stage in the Tour is not something I could aspire to a few years ago, even more in an iconic place and where many Belgians come for tourism and to support cycling. It has been crazy to carry the Belgian flag with all those fans, “said the champion of his country.

Van Aert assured that he did not collapse when his team lost the leader of the ranks, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, second in the last edition, or when he himself lost many minutes.

“You have to be motivated every day, when you try many times, in the end you get it. Accepting defeat is the way to succeed, if not, you enter a negative spiral, “he said.

Although winning Olympic gold in Tokyo is one of his goals, the Belgian assured that he does not plan to leave the Tour until the Champs Elysees.

“It is a good preparation for the Games. I have been slow to return to the competition and I feel better every day. Now I am better than at the beginning of the Tour,” said the runner, a victim of several physical problems that delayed his preparation.

Van Aert claimed that he will now work for his Danish partner Jonas Vingegaard, third overall, but he will also try to find other stage victories.

“Jonas is doing a great Tour. That’s why he had to be on the break, I could wait for him. He had a double objective, to win the stage or to help Jonas. In the second part of the Tour we are going to support him to the full, the podium is possible for him. I have also come to win something, I have won a stage, it would be a shame not to try to win others.