An expression that has recently entered our vocabulary is “social distancing”, the idea of ​​maintaining a sufficient distance from other people to avoid contagion. Well, it turns out that we are newbies to this, because naturally bats do it when they are sick.

the study demonstrating this behavior focuses on vampires (Desmodus rotundus). That makes perfect sense since these bats maintain very close social and family relationships, and their behaviors are very recognizable and measurable. “Data-reactid =” 24 “> Specifically, the study demonstrating this behavior focuses on vampires (Desmodus rotundus), which makes perfect sense since these bats maintain very close social and family relationships, and their behaviors are very recognizable and measurable.

Well, what researchers have been able to detect is that, when vampires feel – or are known – sick, they change their behavior and begin to maintain greater social, rather than physical, distance.

Vampires spend a lot of time grooming in their social relationships. One individual routinely cleans another, thus establishing a link between the two. Unless a vampire is sick.

When this happens, the sick vampire spends much more time grooming himself, and tries to avoid both grooming other vampires and being groomed. In this way they avoid, or at least minimize, the possible transmission of the disease.

But they do not lose intimate contact with their families. Because in vampires parental care is given, such as feeding the young, and these acts continue to occur during illness.

In other words, vampires do not become completely isolated, to remain “in strict quarantine.” They increase their social distancing to avoid contagions, but they continue to carry out the behaviors that are necessary for the survival of other individuals.

And when they recover, they also recover their previous behaviors. What can be, in a certain way, hopeful.

