‘Vampire Academy’ will have a series from Julie Plec, creator of ‘Vampire Chronicles’

Julie Plec had been around the idea for a long time, something understandable if we take into account her resume. And it is that this filmmaker has become the queen of television vampires in regards to a teenage audience that falls asleep every time this creator signs a supernatural teen proposal. There is the tremendously successful ‘Vampire Diaries’, its spin-off ‘The Originals’ and the spin-off of the spin-off ‘Legacies’. You already have to have a hand to make three series built around the same characters captivate viewers who enjoy bloodsucking dramas.

And that hand is the one that now will be in charge of developing the television adaptation of ‘Vampire Academy’, a saga of six novels signed by Richelle Mead who tried to conquer the big screen without any success. The case of that 2014 movie starring Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry, Dominic Sherwoody Sarah Hyland, it was as resounding a failure as that of ‘Shadowhunters: City of Bones’, another famous saga of supernatural novels that later had a somewhat less lazy journey on the small screen.

Plec to seek redemption for ‘Vampire Academy’ turning it into a series for Peacock, platform that knows perfectly who it is dealing with, which is why you have given the green light to a full season directly. This start will have 10 episodes raised by Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. Universal Pictures is behind the project that blindly relies on Plec’s experience and the telenovelesque potential of the base material to give, it goes a long way.

“From ‘Vampire Chronicles’ to ‘The Originals’, Julie has managed to captivate audiences with memorable characters, compelling stories, and delightful escapism“said Erin Underhill, president of Universal TV, in statements to Deadline.” ‘Vampire Academy’ has all that so we’re so excited to see Julie’s creative and ambitious vision of this different world come to life, and we can’t wait to share the series with Peacock viewers. I have no doubt that the fans will love what he has prepared. “

Romance, blood, death, sex and scandal

‘Vampire Academy’ will be a saga for teenagers, but it does not cut a hair, especially in relation to the impossible relationships, the action, the deadly cliffhanger twists, the more or less resolved sexual tensions, the emotional dramas and the action, an ideal breeding ground to sow a success similar to that series starring the Salvatore.

Guardian Rose and Princess Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir are the female pillars of this proposal set in a world where good vampires, called Moroi, have to be protected from evil, savage and Strigoi animals. Thus the action takes its first steps in St. Vladimir’s Academy, a school that Rose attends to develop her skills as a bodyguard and Lissa to work on the gift that accompanies her nature as Moroi. Soon the guardian Dimitri makes his appearance, an expert fighter who inevitably attracts Rose. Thus, between training and training, the matter will heat up, all this of course with other romantic interests involved, various traumas, constant attacks by the bad Strigoi … No wonder Plec already said in 2015 that he wanted to get into that puddle.

I think one day I’ll do a Flowers In the Attic mini and a Vampire Academy TV series and all will be right in the world. ? Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 20, 2015

* I think one day I’ll do a mini-series of ‘Flowers In the Attic’ and a ‘Vampire Academy’ television series and all will be well in the world.