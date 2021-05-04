Valverde will play the Vuelta a Murcia on May 23

05/04/2021 at 10:03 CEST

EFE

The cyclist Alejandro Valverde He will be at home to compete in the forty-first edition of the Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia, a one-day race that will be held on Sunday, May 23, starting in Los Alcázares and finishing in Alcantarilla.

The presence of the veteran Movistar Team rider, who turned 41 on April 25 and is still one of the best cyclists in the world, has been confirmed by his team for this round that the Las Lumbreras de Monteagudo team has won in five times throughout his long professional career and in which, as head of the telephone training team, he will once again start as one of the great favorites to win.

Valverde You will find a route “very suitable” for your conditions, as pointed out by the Murcian Club Organizer of Cycling Races, responsible for the test.