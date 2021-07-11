Valverde runs out of prize in Andorra

07/11/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Sepp kuss knows the Andorran roads like few others, like Alejandro Valverde when he takes the car-free variant of the old highway that goes to the sea while training with the gang in Murcia. On any given day in June, Kuss could be seen climbing Beixalís, Jonathan Castroviejo, when he returned from the Giro, he also sneaked into the escape that gave the American cyclist the victory.

Everyone passed through Beixalís, all the ‘Andorran’ who went to the Tour, at least 50, and the cyclists who dared to ride the mountain were overcome until they were almost unbalanced. “Come on, you didn’t know him well!”, Between smiles and happy he says it to Kuss in the goal of Andorra la Vella, because if you know him well you know that Valverde He was happy, because he enjoys seeing himself up front, listening to hundreds of people shouting his name while chasing after Kuss. And he likes it. “I had to make an effort because you were coming from behind,” the American cyclist thanks him. They speak in Spanish and Kuss understands it, the same cyclist who lives in Andorra but who often takes his bike and goes to see his girlfriend from Girona.

The cold of the Alps

Valverde had never left the Tour, although he was not seen in the places of honor where he likes to circulate. On the way to Le Grand Bornand, on the day of the great exhibition of Tadej Pogacar (in Andorra, without changes in the general), he also sneaked like today in the good escape, but the cold, my dear how cold! knocked him out. I was shaking and I just wanted to get down to the car to get winter clothes, to reach the goal as it was. Valverde loves the heat, he enjoys the time of his Murcia of the soul, to the point that one day he thought and even studied to settle like so many others in Andorra. But, no, he stayed in Murcia, with his family, to go out every day with the cream of the Murcian cycle tourists, because he wanted and wished his group to pay the tax every day of being attacked by Valverde.

And in Tignes, the day of the great blow of Enric Mas, He only thought of being next to the Mallorcan cyclist, to tell him that the injuries from the fall did not hurt and that he should endure among the greats, as he did yesterday, not without much effort, on the slopes of Beixalís, which Mas knows by heart because he also lives in Andorra.

How different everything would have been if Valverde I was not 41 years old. And it is that cycling and so many things do not look the same with the eyes of a forty-year-old than a 26-year-old boy as he is Kuss, that hurried in every curve. Y Valverde He began to do it while he was chasing him, as second of the stage, the position in which he finished, after leaving the rest of the fugitives, after the American, where he knew that Beixalís was hardening, released the ‘Bala’. But when he saw the meadow closer than the asphalt, Valverde He remembered how old he is and his five children. “I had a rush in a corner and I thought it was more important not to fall than to win the stage. It could have done me a lot of damage.”

He went down to La Massana with caution but Kuss, almost half a minute ahead, he could only rejoice at the victory so that Valverde was second, as happened to Ion Izagirre at Le Grand Bornand or a Imanol Erviti in Nimes. Someday a stage victory will come. “We will continue fighting until the end”, was the last promise of Valverde And as long as that cyclist who was called ‘El Unbeatido’ 20 years ago continues to wage war, we will not have to lose faith.