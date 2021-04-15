Valverde played undercover and was the MVP! His girlfriend reveals him after the game against Liverpool



“Pajarito” played in an unusual position: right back.

Just as Thibaut Courtois’ epic saves led to the Real Madrid at UEFA Champions League semi-finals, also the delivery and sacrifice of Federico Valverde they were key. The Uruguayan played the infiltrated match, as revealed by his girlfriend, the journalist Mina Bonino, through Twitter.

Bonino showed a screenshot of a conversation between the two approximately five hours before the game. In it you can see one of Valverde’s ankles totally injured. “Pajarito” was injected to withstand the pain and be able to be in the appointment against Liverpool

“This was this afternoon. I didn’t want to put anything in until the game was over. Sure, you will challenge me later for publishing it, but I must do the same because it is your effort and nobody gave you anything. Day and day prodding you to be firm and today you fulfilled more than ever. You are our prideBonino wrote with notorious pride.

Federico Valverde has been on the edge in recent months. He was injured at the end of January and was away from the courts for more than a month. He returned little by little and again resented two weeks before the first leg against the “Reds”. He finally played as a replacement, and today we find out that he arrived at this great event thanks to his commitment to the club. “Sacrifice and heart of the whole team“Valverde expressed on Twitter after the game.

SACRIFICE AND HEART OF THE WHOLE TEAM 👊🏼🙌🏼🤍 # HalaMadrid # RMUCL @ championsleague pic.twitter.com/ApNPKHu3i8 – Fede Valverde (@fedeevalverde) April 14, 2021

Valverde: MVP as right back

Before the losses that Real Madrid had in defense (Sergio Ramos, Varane, Carvajal), Zinedine Zidane was forced to improvise, and Federico Valverde was chosen to occupy Carvajal’s loss on the right side.

Of course, “Pajarito” is not used to playing there, so he looked uncomfortable, especially in the first minutes. Liverpool tried to take advantage of it and exploited the band with Sadio Mané and Andrew Robertson, who permanently tried to double it.

Even so, Valverde was not out of tune, in fact he was the best player of the match according to SofaScore, an application that rated him 8.0 / 10.0. He had 8 interceptions, 3 sweeps and 2 punts. He touched the ball 94 times and gave 2 key passes. In addition, he won 6 of the 9 ground duels that were presented to him, and half of the aerial duels (1/2).

In the second half he was looser, already used to the role of the night at Anfield Road, and created danger for the band, escaping behind Robertson’s back. He was the man of the match in an extremely complicated context. If he had not already won the hearts of Real Madrid fans – and football lovers – he finished doing this task today.