Valverde hits a masterstroke and wins the sixth stage, Lutsenko leading

06/04/2021 at 4:07 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has been the winner of the sixth stage of the Dauphiné disputed between Loriol-sur-Drome and Le Sappey-en-Chartreuse, of 168 kilometers, taking advantage of his final speed to beat the British Tao geoghegan (Ineos).

On the first day of the mountain, the Austrian Lukas postlberger (Bora) left the yellow jersey on the Kazakh’s back Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).

In a disputed arrival between the men of the general, Valverde, 41, recovered his final shot to prevail in a big way with a time of 3h.52.53, initiating the work of Movistar in the last part of the stage.

In the general there is a new owner of the yellow jersey, the Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko (Astana). The second place is for his Spanish partner Ion Izagirre, 8 seconds, and the third for the Dutch Wilco Kelderman (Bora) to 12.

This Saturday the seventh stage is held between Saint-Martin-Le-Vinoux and La Plagne, a mountain day of 171.5 kilometers long.