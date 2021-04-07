Valverde, confirmed in the Volta to the Valencian Community

04/07/2021 at 3:10 PM CEST

EFE

The director of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana-Gran Premi Banc Sabadell, Homemade Angel, confirmed this Wednesday in Elche the presence of Alejandro Valverde at the start of the test, which will take place on April 14.

Home He specified that it is being a complicated year to have an already defined lineup of participants as a result of the pandemic and the change of dates, which has prevented the organization from bringing together the best of the international squad by coinciding on the dates with other major events.

“We are going to try to have the best & rdquor ;, he said. Home, who announced that the test has already confirmed the presence of 15 teams and that another two have fallen in the last hours after registering covid infections in their ranks.

Among the pre-registered there is the Movistar and Alejandro Valverde, of which Home He recalled that “he is the only runner who has won the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana & rdquor; three times. “This year is the year of his retirement and the organization would be a success that could be raised with that victory & rdquor ;, he added.

In addition to the former world champion, Home announced the presence of the Australian from Lotto Soudal, Caleb Ewan, second in the last Milan-San Remo, and from the French Arnaud demare, of the Groupama – FDJ. Other squads, such as Cofidis, Burgos BH, with Alicante Felipe Ors, Caja Rural or Euskaltel, or Arkea, among others, have also confirmed their participation.

“We are awaiting the response of UAE, Ineos AG2R Citroën Team and some more & rdquor ;, he reiterated Home, who insisted that this year the organization will wait “until the last minute & rdquor; before the coincidence of tests in the calendar.

The output of the 72nd edition of the Volta has been presented with the presence, in addition, of the sports councilor of the Elche City Council, Vicente Alberola, and representatives of the organizing firm.

The local representatives thanked the presence of the organizational caravan in Elche for the economic boost that it will mean for the hotel sector at a particularly difficult time.

Home He recalled that Elche is a city “that has given a lot to cycling & rdquor; and he hoped that it could become a more or less usual venue for the regional round.

The director of the Volta a la Comunitat regretted not being able to have fans at the start, finish line or route and announced the great effort of the organization to invest in new technologies so that fans can follow the race “by streaming and social networks, in addition from the finale on the Eurosport & rdquor; channel.