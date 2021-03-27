Valverde, 14 seconds from the podium of Barcelona

03/27/2021 at 7:20 PM CET

Just 14 seconds separate Alejandro Valverde from the Barcelona podium. Third place would be a resounding success for the oldest cyclist on the World Tour, less than a month to turn 41 and who continues to lead as leader of the Movistar team.

Six climbs await Castell, in Montjuïc, the place where traditionally, from 1964 to 2007, the Climbing was held, the test that each year put an end to the cycling season.

It is an explosive climb, which must be faced before the descent to the finish line, but which can serve to break the peloton and which, without a doubt, will question the tight control that Ineos has imposed so far to maintain not only Adam Yates in front of the general but to his teammates Richie porte (second) and Geraint thomas (third) in the places of honor of the Volta number 100.

Movistar, on the other hand, must only take care of Valverde. The Ineos must put Yates protection before any mishap of Bearing or Thomas. ValverdeAfter the Volta, he will face the Tour of the Basque Country to run later in Valencia and then go to the Flecha Walloon and the Liege-Bastoña-Liege.