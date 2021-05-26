Valve would be working on a Nintendo Switch-style portable console

ValveAlthough it has had diverse experiences in the field of hardware, none has managed to stand out enough. Despite the above, it seems that those led by Gabe Newell are still far from throwing in the towel when it comes to developing devices. And it is that a beta of the Steam client suggests that the company could be developing a portable console. Yes, a Nintendo Switch or Alienware UFO Concept style product.

Pavel Djundik, creator of Steam Database (SteamDB), found that the beta code mentions a device by name “SteamPal”. Now, this type of mysterious nomenclature is common in any source code and it is difficult to know exactly what they refer to. This is where an Ars Technica report comes in. According to the aforementioned medium, Valve works on a laptop PC, and this project is related to “SteamPal”.

Valve’s “Neptune” controller shows up in latest Steam client beta again. It’s named “SteamPal” (NeptuneName) and it has a “SteamPal Games” (GameList_View_NeptuneGames) – Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) May 25, 2021

Ars Technica indicates that Valve started development a long time ago, however, it is the first time that it has appeared on Steam. The source explains that the device is known internally as «Neptune», and its appearance, as we already said, It is similar to the Nintendo Switch. As far as software is concerned, the console would lean on the immense Steam library. Of course, it is possible that not all games are compatible, since the code has fragments such as “Neptune Optimized Games”.

Alienware UFO Concept

In addition to the above, we can rescue the recent statements of Gabe Newell, CEO of Valve. Just a couple of weeks ago, the manager was questioned about whether there was interest in bringing the Steam catalog to video game consoles, and this responded: You will have a better idea of ​​it later this year. And it won’t be the answer you expect. » It is clear that Valve is preparing something important and we will get to know it throughout this year.

Without a doubt, it will be interesting to know what is being cooked in the Washington company. The Nintendo Switch has been an absolute success since its launch and it would not be surprising that other companies in the industry try to follow the same path. According to the data shared by Nintendo in the latest tax report, until the end of March they had sold 84.6 million units. Clearly this market is more alive than ever.

Read this too …