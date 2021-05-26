Valve works on a Nintendo Switch-style portable console / PC that will arrive at the end of the year, new leaks slide

As they slip from Ars Technica, Valve, the developer of Steam, you are working on a Nintendo Switch style portable console. As detailed from the media, which claims to have confirmed much of the information, the device will be a kind of miniature laptop that will use Linux, a touch screen and some Joy-Con type side controllers that cannot be removed.

All this comes as a result of the discovery of Pavel Djundik, creator of SteamDB, which he found in the code of the new version of Steam the codenames “SteamPal” and “SteamPal Games”. These names are an evolution of “Neptune” and “Neptune Optimized Games”, which came to light in September of last year. At first it was thought that it would be some kind of controller for Steam (like the defunct Steam Controller), but now it is drawn more like a portable console.

Valve’s Switch and Newell’s tracks

Ars Technica explains that SteamPal (name to be confirmed, obviously) will use a Intel or AMD chip, and not NVIDIA, although it remains up to the air if there will be only one model or several with different levels of power and capacity. The prototype device is apparently wider than the Switch and has a “standard variety of buttons and triggers,” as well as a pair of joysticks and “at least one thumb-sized touchpad” that would add to the touchscreen. .

Other aspects that they detail from the middle is that SteamPal can be connected to monitors through the USB Type-C port, something similar to what can be done with the base of the Nintendo Switch. There are no more details, but everything indicates that it can be played portable on the console / PC screen or connected to a TV or monitor to access a larger image.

Finally, from Ars Technica they point out that the SteamPal will be based on Linux, something curious and that makes sense. Valve is betting on Linux and in their 2020 hindsight they said that “we are creating, for potential users, new ways to access games on Linux and experience these improvements.”

Steam also expanded Proton with the release of Proton 5, which supports many new games and has compatibility with DX 12 and EA Play games. Titles like ‘Death Stranding’, ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ could be played on Linux at launch or shortly thereafter thanks to this implementation. As of mid-April 2020, there were already more than 6,000 Linux-compatible games.

The device is expected to launch by the end of the year, and that’s where Newell comes in. Two weeks ago Valve CEO Gabe Newell was asked during a Q&A at a New Zealand school if Steam will release more games on consoles, to which Newell replied: “you will have a better idea about this by the end of the year“. We will have to wait, but it seems that Valve has some other ace kept up its sleeve.

Via | Ars Technica