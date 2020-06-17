Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

This week caught the eye of the story of some indie developers who criticized Valve and decided to withdraw their games from Steam due to their silence regarding movements fighting institutionalized racism. That said, it appears that Valve was behind the scenes behind the cause, as it will be sponsoring events of Afro-descendant development.

What happens is that Shawn Alexander Allen, organizer of Game Devs of Color Expo, mentioned that Valve promised to be a « major sponsor » of his event. This information was confirmed by a Valve spokesperson with whom GamesIndustry.biz spoke.

That’s not all, since Allen also confirmed that Valve will support Black Voices in Gaming, an event that will highlight Afro-descendant talent in the gaming industry.

As you can imagine, many people welcomed Valve’s movement. After all, while the company remained silent on the situation, it actually decided to support creatives affected by racism with concrete actions rather than simple statements.

“These are very decent first steps. Definitely better than the performances that other companies have launched, ”Allen said.

Valve has pledged to be a big sponsor of the @GDoCExpo (There will be a cool side effect to this we will announce soon) They also supported the Black Voices in gaming event hosted by @icjman Decent 1st steps. Definitely better than the performances other companies have done. https://t.co/hPlJaXXXQA – Shawn Alexander Allen (@aNuChallenger) June 12, 2020

