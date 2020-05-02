In a brief statement, Valve has announced that SteamVR no longer has macOS support, in a serious blow to the virtual reality interests of the Apple team.

Virtual reality is a niche market that promised significant exponential growth in the coming years, but has remained stagnant. One of the reasons is that most technology companies are focusing on the most lucrative augmented reality, since you can take advantage of both entertainment and productivity by interesting companies, but also fans.

Now, in a move that may surprise at first, Valve has announced that stop supporting SteamVR on macOS. In this way Valve’s virtual reality platform no longer offers support for macOS with the development team focusing on Windows and Linux. It may certainly be curious that they are going to focus on an operating system like Linux, less popular than macOS, but the reason for this is that Linux has an additional interest for developers and also adds weight and importance in companies.

The reason for the loss of this support is not specified in the statement, but a very important point must be taken into account: according to the latest Valve hardware survey, only 4% of Steam users are using the macOS operating system. But things go much further, because of that 4% of users, only a very small part of players have a virtual reality viewer.

This could have been the sufficient excuse to cease said support, in a market that was practically not profitable having a dedicated team for updates when the use of SteamVR was practically residual.

If you are a macOS user, you only have the option to switch to Window or Linux to enjoy SteamVR or settle for the legacy builds that will continue to be available.

[Vía: Venturebeat]