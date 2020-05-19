Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

No, it is not getting good, but it has meant a significant increase in online traffic. The current confinement produced by the current health crisis in Coronavirus COVID-19 It has caused networks around the world to see increased traffic, sometimes without capacity.

This is how a recent study developed by the communications company Entel, made an x-ray of the online traffic that users connected to its network have been able to experience throughout the national territory in Chile, putting video games under fire.

According to the company and according to the analysis, the mobile applications whose traffic grew the most nationally once the catastrophe status was decreed are, in the first place, the Real-Time Transport Protocol (reliable application to transmit voice and videos), with 52%; second is Valve Steam (streaming video game platform) with 41%, third is the popular TikTok with 33%, and with a 21% Netflix application.

People are more predisposed to sensitive information and tend not to suspect or confirm the source of the information.

For this reason, it is important to be responsible in these cases, inform yourself by reliable means, and in the case of information from companies, go directly to their official pages, to avoid being the victim of fraud or identity theft out of mere curiosity, “he warned. the Entel executive.

