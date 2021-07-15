Valve announces the Steam Deck, its own Nintendo Switch for PC games

The E3 rumors have just materialized. Valve just launched a new device of its own called the Steam Deck, which amounts to his own vision of a Nintendo Switch. Inside it we have a PC that, according to the official website of the product, is capable of playing AAA games with good quality.

A portable console with Steam as the operating system

Steam itself will be the platform for the purchase and management of these games, in the form of a special version of SteamOS 3.0. This system is based on Linux, but it is perfectly capable of running games for Windows so that compatibility with the Steam catalog is complete.

To achieve this, the company has partnered with AMD and created its own chip looking for a balance between performance and efficiency. According to the official technical specifications we have a Zen 2 CPU with 4 cores, at 2.4-3.5 GHz. The GPU is based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, which provides the Deck with Ray Tracing and a variable frequency in Hz. from the screen. If we combine the computing power of the CPU and the GPU we have about 2 teraflops.

The screen is touch and 7 inches and 400 nits, with a resolution of 1280×800 pixels. In addition to the typical buttons and hooks of a console we also have two trackpads to replace the mouse in games where it is necessary. A gyroscope will also allow us to interact with the game by moving the console itself.

In case you want to play seated, the Steam Deck also offers a Dock with which to connect the device to a TV or an external display. For this we will have HDMI and USB ports that will also give us the opportunity to use a keyboard and mouse. Charging will be done through a USB-C port, and the integrated battery will have a maximum autonomy of 7-8 hours (it will surely depend on the game we use).

The Steam Deck is going to be sold in three different models. They will all have the same graphics power but different storage: 64 GB for 419 euros, 256 GB for 549 euros and 512 GB for 679 euros. On the more expensive models, extras such as a special polished glass or a faster storage system will be included. And if we want even more space, we can provide it with a microSD card in its integrated reader.

The launch is scheduled for the month of December, but you can reserve it from the Steam website (starting tomorrow, July 16 at 7:00 p.m.) to secure one of these models. Of course, quite a movement on the part of Valve to have its own console. Or PC, or hybrid, whatever you want to call it.