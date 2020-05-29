For now, users who want to can play their Steam games using GeForce Now.

As it had been rumored since last year and evidenced this week through leaks Steam cloud play It is a reality, and players can already take advantage of this feature, although for now it is limited in beta form. The idea, of course, is to allow ourselves to play the titles that we have in our library from anywhere and using any device. How is this done?

For now, through GeForce Now, the cloud gaming service of Nvidia. “Steam users in North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific can download the Nvidia GeForce Now client and play the compatible games They have it on Steam “Valve comments to the portal PC Games N.” On Wednesday, we updated our documentation and sent an email to a small group of developers with details on how to sign up for the program. We are working with Nvidia to make sure that the experience is simple for both gamers and developers. “

In the same article, it is mentioned that Valve you are considering adding new partners, but considering that it is such a new feature, it is normal that everything will be relegated to Nvidia for a while. For now, developers who want to can ask that their games be part of the program and that they can be run from the cloud by users who link their Steam and GeForce Now accounts.

It is a similar feature to other existing ones like Remote Play “Steam Cloud Play simply gives Steam users more options when it comes to choosing how and where they play their PC games,” reads the document. “It is similar to how players access their library from Steam remote play or an additional computer “, although logically the load is relegated to Valve’s servers and not to the hardware we have at home. For this reason, no change is foreseen in Valve’s procedure to distribute Steam games.

