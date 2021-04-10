Values ​​that have pierced support or resistance this Friday

For the next few days, the most normal thing is that we can end up seeing an extension of the profits up to the annual maximums

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

PharmaMar ends on Friday with a decrease of 3.07%. This allows it to abandon the support of 100.50 euros, which makes us think about an extension of the falls to the minimum of the bullish gap that will be left at 87.75 euros. We will not see a sign of strength again as long as it remains trading below 100.50 euros.

Let us advise you on your investments. Try Trader Watch for free for 7 days. In the last year we accumulated a revaluation of 311.46%.

Berkeley manages to overcome short-term resistance at 0.4120 euros. Mindful that the company is trading in the vicinity of a significant level of support and it seems very likely that we may end up seeing an extension of profits to the level of 0.49 euros, annual highs.

Eye that Grenergy it has lost the support of 28.80 euros complicating its technical aspect. The company offers a complicated technical aspect for the next few days, and it is probable that we may end up seeing an extension of the falls to the level of 22.45 euros.