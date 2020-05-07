The Nasdaq was on track to end Thursday in positive territory by 2020, after recovering the vast majority of the large losses caused in the past few months by the coronavirus pandemic.

After a drop of nearly a third between February 19 and March 23, the technology index has rebounded more than 30%, driven by strong gains from Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and other stocks called “stay-at- home”.

“Everything else has been so bad that technology is now seen as a safe haven,” said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC. “It is as if we were back in 1999, where if you had a website, you were hot. Now, if you specialize in online sales, you are attractive. »

Nasdaq’s rebound on Thursday was fueled by a nearly 14% jump in PayPal Holdings Inc. after the payment processor offered an optimistic outlook, as the health crisis prompts more people to shop online.

Nasdaq was on track to end the session with a 0.1% rise to date.

A surprising surge in Chinese exports raised hopes of a faster economic recovery than expected in a deep coronavirus-led recession, lifting stocks across Wall Street.

Nasdaq’s recent strong performance leaves it 8% below its February record, just before fears of the coronavirus ended an 11-year bull market. In comparison, the S&P 500 continues to drop 14% from its all-time high, and the Dow is down 19% from its peak.

Nasdaq has gained nearly 13% in the past 12 months. It has little exposure to oil reserves, which have been a drag on the S&P 500 as oil demand evaporates due to the downturn in economic activity caused by the coronavirus.

With people shopping from home due to orders to stay home and avoid stores, Amazon is up 9% since late February. After hitting a record a week ago, it lost ground after warning it could post a quarterly loss due to heavy spending in response to the pandemic.

Microsoft, Wall Street’s most valuable company, rose 0.5% on Thursday. It has recently been fueled by increased use of team chat and the online meeting app and Xbox game services.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich Edited by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker) .. Translate serenitymarkets