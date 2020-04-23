The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, said on Thursday, 23, that the government should reduce the values ​​of the concessionaires of airport concessionaires in the process of economic-financial rebalancing. During the live Business Connection, from VB Comunicação, the minister stated that the discounts will be analyzed case by case by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

The Ministry of Infrastructure discusses a series of measures to help the cash flow of airlines, which suffered a sharp drop in revenue due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Among the actions, is the issue of a provisional measure that postponed the payment of the concessionaire’s annual concession installment until December.

The measure, according to the minister, gave the government time to elaborate the financial-rebalancing processes. “We have already set up a working group with the Federal Court of Accounts. Our idea is to do the process very quickly,” he said.

Tarcísio said that the government works with the possibility of advance purchase by the government of air tickets used by the federal administration. In return, the government negotiates a discount on the value of tickets. The information was anticipated by the Political Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

Concessions

Still in the aviation sector, the minister said that investors are showing interest in the next round of airport concessions, which was postponed to the beginning of 2021. According to the minister, there is a difficulty for concessionaires to send technicians to analyze the assets due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. 22 airports will be auctioned divided into three blocks.

According to Tarcísio, even if there is a crisis scenario, there is interest from investors in the auctions of the assets that make up the federal government’s concession program. “We will do calibration, basically, in rates of return that contemplate this greater perception of risk. The investor is now more averse to risk.”

The minister stated that the portfolio he commands is at the limit of structuring projects that can be carried out during the current administration. But it is on the radar of the Ministry of Economy to carry out Public-Private Partnerships for the construction of daycare centers, schools, prisons.