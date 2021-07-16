Valuence Group Introduces Updated Market Price Chart Subscription Service

TOKYO, July 16, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Valuence Japan Inc. (Tokyo; Susumu Muguruma, Managing Director and President), a member of the Valuence Group (TOKYO: 9270), announced on July 1 the launch of the official version of its chart of market prices of the winning tenders, available by subscription. The official version of the service has been updated, and it comes with new and useful features. Star Buyers Auction is a luxury brand auction service operated by Valuence Japan.

New features and updates reflect the views of partners

Star Buyers Auction, operated by Valuence Japan, is a business-to-business (B2B) auction of used luxury brand goods and the primary sales channel for the Valuence Group. Since the launch of Star Buyers Auction, the service has continued to grow in scale, adding new categories and offering new services, including global online auctions. In February 2021, Valuence Japan introduced a beta version of a market price chart subscription service for use by partners around the world. This service displays world market prices (actual winning auction bids) for a variety of products. The company received many valuable feedback from its partners regarding tenders and consignment sales, while attracting an increasing number of new subscribers.

Valuence Japan added new features to Star Buyers Auction’s market price chart subscription service and incorporated partner feedback. The company launched the official upgraded version of the service on July 1. At the same time, the company will continue to seek to update the service based on feedback and will strive to create a global reuse platform that serves as an indispensable part of the buy and sell markets.

Official version and updates

The official version of the market price chart service now allows users to enter multiple search terms, including brand and model names. This powerful update reduces the time spent searching for specific products. Users can also search by transaction date range, providing a more limited view of the vast amount of transaction data available. The search results screen now displays accessories, prices, and transaction dates in ascending or descending order. Here, users will be able to sort information, including accessories, price ranges and other data for various products. Search results are based on the more than 25,000 items sold at each auction, demonstrating the wealth of valuable market data accumulated by Star Buyers Auction.

Valuence Japan is confident that the enhanced version of this service will provide the type of market pricing information that B2B auction partners need and use.

Star Buyers Auction Overview

This is an auction of luxury brand products for commercial reuse distributors, launched in April 2013. In April 2020, the auctions migrated to a completely online format, listing a constant stream of luxury items in both quantity and quantity as in quality. The listings are primarily focused on branded watches, bags and jewelry acquired by the Valuence Group. Auctions are held twice a month. The market price chart subscription service is also available for 11,000 yen per month.

Official site: https://biz.starbuyers-global-auction.com/en/

YouTube: https://youtu.be/efUtXrO9JkE

