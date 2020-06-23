The announcement of the ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15 came a few months ago, but its release date and sale price were in the air. We didn’t know how much it was going to cost this laptop, but seeing its design, its characteristics and its specifications at the hardware level it was clear that it would be high, a prediction that, in the end, has been fulfilled.

The Taiwanese company has finally launched the ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15, a laptop that has a dual-screen design that follows the same basic concept that we saw in the ASUS ZenBook Duo, but with two important features: it is adapted to cover the needs of a gaming laptop and has a mechanism that allows it to be raised to achieve a superior view and creates more comfortable and natural interactions.

When the secondary display is raised, it also creates an air inlet that significantly improves the cooling of the equipment. Since this is a gaming laptop that mounts a very powerful configuration This detail is extremely important, and contributes to maintaining a more balanced sustained performance without working temperatures being a problem.

ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15: specifications and price

The main screen of the ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15 mounts a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, has a 300 Hz refresh rate, a response time of 3 ms, reproduces 100% of the sRGB color spectrum, has Pantone and G-SYNC validation. We can configure it with an IPS screen (optional) with 4K resolution that maintains all the values ​​of the previous one, although it reduces the refresh rate to 60 Hz.

Just above the keyboard we find a 14.1-inch IPS-type secondary screen and a touch interface with resolution of 3,840 x 1,100 pixels. This screen can be customized to take special advantage of certain games, applications and professional tools, which undoubtedly gives it great value. The support depends on ASUS itself, which means that it is not in the hands of the developers’ free will.

The rest of its specifications include:

Core i9 10980HK (8 cores and 16 threads, multiplier unlocked).

32GB of dual-channel 3.2GHz RAM.

Graphic card GeForce RTX 2080 Super with ROG Boost (1,330 MHz).

Liquid Metal in the CPU to reduce by up to 8 degrees its working temperature.

Supports two PCIE NVMe SSDs configured in RAID 0 and 2TB capacity (1TB each).

90 Wh battery.

Integrate technologies G-SYNC and Optimus from NVIDIA.

Island-style backlit keyboard with individual RGB LED lighting and 1.4mm travel.

Two 4-watt speakers with Smart AMP, ESS technology and high-resolution certification.

Microphone array.

USB 3.2 Type C connector compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 3 and Power Delivery 3.0.

Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A, HDMI 2.0b output, two 3.5mm microphone and headphone jacks, and Ethernet port.

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0.

Measurements: 36 cm x 26.8 cm and 2 cm.

Weight: 2.4 kilograms.

How could it be otherwise ASUS has taken care of the cooling system, consisting of two high-quality n-Blade fans supported by a set of copper tubes that prevent heat from accumulating at critical points in the system. To speed up heat transfer the ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15 uses Liquid Metal in the processor and improves air flow by up to 30% when the secondary display is raised.

The chassis is finished in aluminum and has a quite elegant design despite the fact that, as we have indicated, it is a gaming equipment. This has an explanation, and that is that the ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15 is not conceived as an exclusive gaming laptop, but rather as a system designed for those who want to reconcile work and leisure. Its price starts in 3,499 euros.