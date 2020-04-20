Making brigadeiro is easy, but there are some tips that can make it perfect. Want to see?

Kitchen Guide – Valuable tips to make the perfect brigadeiro

Photo: Kitchen Guide

He is the king of birthday parties, companion for the hours of film, ally of TPM… Yes, we are talking about him: the brigadeiro! Who knew that a recipe created for a campaign by a presidential candidate in 1956, who had the rank of brigadier and who gave the sweet name, would be an extraordinary success?

If you didn’t know the origin of this candy, that’s how it was created. Thanks to a brigadeiro we have the most beloved sweet in all of Brazil – why do foreigners cry? It is very good to be able to make brigadeiro to accompany some special moment, to kill the desire to eat a sweetie and make life happy. And the recipe alone is not difficult: condensed milk, powdered chocolate and butter.

However, there are some valuable tips for making brigadeiro and making this recipe even better than it already is. Many things can interfere with the final result of your sweet. We have separated some tricks so that you do not miss the point and wrap yourself up with the recipe – yes, it was a terrible pun, but it is for a good cause. Follow the tips and prepare the best brigadeiro of your life!

Choosing the ingredients

The choice of ingredients directly interferes with the final result of your recipe. Therefore, it is important that you select the best if you want a good brigadeio. Prefer the best quality condensed milk to escape crystallized sugar. So, when it is ready it will always be soft. Forget margarine and give butter a try, it enhances the flavor of the other ingredients. Another tip is to avoid chocolate, prefer the use of powdered chocolate, it will make the recipe much less sweet and you will enjoy more of the chocolate flavor. When you choose chocolate, it is much more difficult to get the point right.

Keeping an eye on the pan

Have you ever stopped to think that you may never be hitting the brigadeiro because of the pan? Yes, it can help or hinder you when making the brigadeiro – and several other recipes as well. Choose pans with a thick bottom, which spread the heat more evenly than conventional pans. You can make it in a stainless or iron pot. Thin-bottomed pans receive heat very directly, which can burn your brigadeiro.

Hitting the point

There are basically two most common brigadeiro points: the spoon point and the roll point. If you are going to watch a movie on the weekend and want to eat a brigadeiro in the pan, just leave it on the fire for about 10 minutes so that, when it cools, it becomes a creamy consistency. Now, if that surprise birthday party came up and you were in charge of taking the brigadeiro, follow the golden rule: stir until the brigadeiro comes off the bottom of the pan.

Kitchen Guide – Valuable tips to make the perfect brigadeiro

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Rolling brigadeiro

If you have chosen to roll the brigadeiro, let it rest at room temperature. It is recommended to leave for a few hours resting before curling. And you know the fridge? Stay away from it, nothing to put the candy in there to cool faster. We explain why: when placing the candy under refrigeration, he runs the risk of sweating, releasing some water. With this, the candy suffers a great risk of alteration in flavor. And that is not the intention, right? After resting at room temperature, just butter your hands and roll it up, this prevents it from sticking and melting with the heat of your hands.

Substituting ingredients

To boost your brigadeiro and make it divine, you can put sour cream or even a sieved egg yolk in place of the butter. When adding sour cream, the recipe will be much more creamy, and can help break the candy. In the case of egg yolk, it can help to make your brigadeiro shiny, soft, in addition to enhancing the chocolate flavor. Do not mix these ingredients with butter, it can make your brigadeiro more greasy.

Innovate in flavors

You don’t always have to eat the same brigadeiro flavor, bet on your creativity and discover new flavors. When the brigadier starts to come out of the pot, you can add liqueurs, essences, coffee… whatever you want! Give that “gourmet” to your brigadeiro and make delicious combinations.

So, did you like our valuable tips for making brigadeiro? Be sure to share on the networks!

See too:

Check out who only defended a shirt in his career