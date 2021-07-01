Valtònyc faces a new oral trial for urging to “kill” civil guards at a concert

Rapper José Miguel Arenas Beltrán, known as Valtònyc. (Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD via . via .)

The Court of First Instance and Instruction number two of Estepa, Seville, has resolved the opening of oral proceedings against rapper José Miguel Arenas Beltrán, known as Valtònyc, for an alleged crime of provocation to commit a crime of attack and alternatively a possible crime aggravated threats.

According to the private accusation exercised by the Unified Civil Guard Association (AUGC), during a concert held on March 31, 2018 in the Sevillian town of Marinaleda, the rapper would have appealed to the public to act against the Civil Guard.

“Kill a fucking civil guard tonight, go to another town where there are civil guards and kill one, put a fucking bomb on the prosecutor at once,” says the association as the words spoken by the singer and subject of the complaint.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks for four and three years in prison for each crime

In the order to open the oral trial, dated May 18, advanced by ABC and collected by Europa Press, said court reports that the Prosecutor’s Office asks for the accused a sentence of four years in prison and a fine of 3,600 euros for the alleged crime of provocation to commit a crime of attack and three years in prison in the case of the possible crime of aggravated threats.

According to the AUGC, the singer’s demonstrations “criminally expressed an attitude of irrational hatred against the civil guards.” “That day at the concert, Valtònyc urged his audience to attack civil guards, and his words cannot be understood as part of freedom of expression, since they are not the lyrics of one of his songs, but rather a directed intention to a large group of people, with the consequent risk that this public will take them …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.