Valoyes scores in the discount and gives the victory to Talleres

05/06/2021 at 06:07 CEST

EFE / Sao Paulo

The Workshops Argentinian achieved his first victory in the South American Cup on Wednesday by win 0-1, with a goal from Colombian Diego Valoyes in injury time, at the home of a Bragantino brazilian what played with one less the entire second half, in the third day of group G. The Córdoba team was superior in all facets of the game, despite its visitor status, and, after several lost occasions, managed to prevail with the goal of the 24-year-old Colombian winger, in the minute 93. The paulista team barely attacked and resisted as it could in numerical inferiority after the expulsion of Lucas Evangelista in minute 46, but failed at the last moment and chained their second consecutive defeat in the competition. The Ecuadorian Emelec continues to lead the group with six points, in the absence of contesting its commitment against the Colombian Tolima, bottom with one point. Talleres provisionally rises to second place with four points, while Bragantino is left with three.

The team directed by the Uruguayan Alexander Medina felt at all times as if he were playing at home. From the opening whistle, he launched into the attack at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in the interior of Sao Paulo. He was the clear dominator, with rapid defense-attack transitions, although he lacked effectiveness. In the first half, Ignacio Méndez shot too high inside the area, Valoyes missed a heads-up with Cleiton and Fragapane also failed to hit a shot from outside the area. The atmosphere would heat up bordering the rest, when Jadsom Silva committed a foul in the center of the field and the Talleres players went against him like a pack. Then, the footballers of both teams they exchanged shoves, without major consequences.

Bragantino hardly intimidated the Argentine goal. Claudinho, the great figure of the São Paulo team, was missing in action. The game would be further complicated by the expulsion in the first minute of the second part of Luke evangelist, for a hard foul on Francis Mac Allister. Chilean referee Nicolás Gamboa did not hesitate and sent the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder to the showers. But Talleres still did not sharpen his aim. Left-back Enzo Díaz had two very clear ones. The first in a cross shot that Brazilian defender Léo Ortiz cut and the second in a header off a corner kick that went wide.

And when it seemed that everything was going to end in a draw, Valoyes He scored with a header and gave the Albiazul team three gold points. A victory that puts him squarely in the fight for a place in the round of 16.